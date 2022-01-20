Advertisement

Sheriff office warns of power company scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Callers pretending to be from National Grid are trying to scam people in St. Lawrence County.

That word comes from the sheriff’s office, where officials say some county residents are getting calls claiming there’s a balance due on their account because of a change in the way bills are processed.

The caller threatens to have the power shut off or the person arrested if they don’t pay up.

Officials say utility companies like National Grid don’t contact customers this way.

They say people shouldn’t give out their payment information over the phone, and they should contact their utility companies directly.

