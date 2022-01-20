Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Closings, delays & cancellations
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials

Latest News

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
Sales tax
Jefferson County sales tax revenue improved in 2021
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
Watertown's hydroelectric plant, January, 2022.
Mayor calls out council member over hydropower plan