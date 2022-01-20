Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 44-year-old town of Lawrence man on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Aric Barney is accused of causing the death of elderly man in his care in July 2020 through negligence.
He was also charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Barney is currently being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.
