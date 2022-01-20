Advertisement

Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man

Aric Barney
Aric Barney(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 44-year-old town of Lawrence man on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Aric Barney is accused of causing the death of elderly man in his care in July 2020 through negligence.

He was also charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Barney is currently being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Closings, delays & cancellations
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials

Latest News

Damage caused by burst pipes at The Rock Church.
Church keeps the faith after burst pipes, burglaries
A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way...
Police procession honors former patrolman
Rising Prices
National Grid bills going up, but not as much as utility wanted
Scam alert
Sheriff office warns of power company scam