Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 44-year-old town of Lawrence man on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Aric Barney is accused of causing the death of elderly man in his care in July 2020 through negligence.

He was also charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Barney is currently being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

