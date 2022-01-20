Victoria Lenora David “Waben”, Eel Clan, 99, of Akwesasne

Victoria Lenora David “Waben”, Eel Clan, 99, of 36 Harbor Road, Cornwall Island, journeyed back to the Spirit World on Sunday morning, January 16, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Victoria Lenora David “Waben”, Eel Clan, 99, of 36 Harbor Road, Cornwall Island, journeyed back to the Spirit World on Sunday morning, January 16, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge.

Lenora was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Jacobs Paul) Abraham. On March 10, 1942, she married Moses “Rotkwenion” David in St. Regis, Quebec. He predeceased her on March 31, 1988.

Throughout her life Lenora was a hard-working woman, who dedicated much of her life as a seamstress, starting her career at Levi Strauss in Cornwall before starting her own business making and sewing a multitude of clothes but will be fondly remembered for her traditional ribbon dresses, shirts, and outfits she made and sold with her daughter at Lenora and Ida’s for many years. Additionally, she tied traditional lacrosse sticks, did beading, made moccasins and was also a traditional basket maker. She also enjoyed gardening, making fried bread and biscuits, bird watching, and dancing – especially the jig.

Lenora is survived by her children, Viola Marshall, Ida Cameron, Frank (Katherine) David, Richard (Jane) David, Gina Jacobs, Leon (Margaret) David, Mark David, Larry David (Sandra), and Debbie David; 40 grandchildren, 117 great grandchildren, 32 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was sadly predeceased by two sons, Andrew and Robert David; and two daughters, Edna Cook and Betty David; her siblings, Micky, Sam, Donnie, Leon, Evelyn, and Marie.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 11:00 am -7:00 pm. Due to Covid restrictions her funeral services will be held privately at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse. Burial will follow in Longhouse Cemetery, Cornwall Island. A takeout memorial meal will be Tuesday 1:00 pm at the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department on Cornwall Island.

