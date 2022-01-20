Ward Frances Leamy, 89, Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Ward Frances Leamy, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ward Frances Leamy, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, prior to funeral services, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Leamy passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home. Ward is survived by his wife of fifty three years, Virginia Leamy of Ogdensburg, NY; two children, Christine Cavello and her husband, Christopher, of Forestburgh, NY and Alicia Leamy of Friendswood, TX; three grandchildren, Adam, Hanna, and Madelyn, all of Forestburgh, NY, and cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. Ward is predeceased by his parents, Ward and Nora Leamy and brothers, Burtis Leamy and Paul Leamy and a sister, Ann Elizabeth McPhee. Ward was born on February 17, 1932, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Ward F. Sr. and Nora A. (Bradish) Leamy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1951. Ward married Virginia Evans Covey on December 21, 1968, at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY. Ward bought his dairy farm from his grandfather, Burtice Leamy in 1955. Ward retired from farming in 2004. Ward had many talents; he was a good “cowman”; he enjoyed raising his calves. Ward was good at getting peak production from his animals. He enjoyed giving advice to his children, grandchildren, and anyone that would listen. Donations may be made in Ward’s memory to the Fuel Fund at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669 or Ministries in the North Country, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

