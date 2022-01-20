Advertisement

With no boat show, where can you learn boat safety?

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With no Central New York Boat Show this year, people have to find other ways to become educated about boat safety.

The New York Sea Grant’s Dave White says many people took advantage of the boat show to learn boating safety and to stock up on supplies they’ll need come boating season.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says it’s a good time to take a boating safety course. You can find where they’re offered on the state parks and recreation website..

Another good resource are local boat dealers. You can also learn more at nyseagrant.org, cnyboating.net, and cnywinterboatshow.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Closings, delays & cancellations
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native

Latest News

Scam alert
Sheriff office warns of power company scam
Jonny Gustafson
Massena native to compete in luge at the Olympics
Brooke Perry drives to the basket for the Lady Spartans as South Jefferson hosted Indian River...
Highlights & scores: high school hoops & pro hockey
Wake Up Weather
Bundle up! Super cold for the next couple days