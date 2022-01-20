With no boat show, where can you learn boat safety?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With no Central New York Boat Show this year, people have to find other ways to become educated about boat safety.

The New York Sea Grant’s Dave White says many people took advantage of the boat show to learn boating safety and to stock up on supplies they’ll need come boating season.

He says it’s a good time to take a boating safety course. You can find where they’re offered on the state parks and recreation website..

Another good resource are local boat dealers. You can also learn more at nyseagrant.org, cnyboating.net, and cnywinterboatshow.com.

