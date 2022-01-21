Another bitterly cold day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The air temperature is cold enough. It’s even more bitter once you factor in the wind.

Many places were 20 below or colder early this morning. Some had wind chills in the -30s and -40s.

There’s a wind chill advisory for the entire north country until 10 a.m.

It’s going to feel as if it’s below zero all day. Highs will only be in single digits.

But at least it will be sunny.

It’s going to be another cold one tonight. Lows will be in the teens below zero.

We’ll have increasing clouds on Saturday. It will be a little warmer, with temperatures in the upper teens by the afternoon.

There’s a chance of morning snow on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 20.

Monday also has a chance of morning snow. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens.

There could be snow on Tuesday, too. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Temperatures might get a little above zero Wednesday and in the teens on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny both days.

