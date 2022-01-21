Athlete of the Week: Joel Davis

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Watertown who’s been a force at both ends of the court. His round-ball skills earning him this week’s title.

Joel Davis is a talented basketball player averaging close to 18 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Among his impressive contests, 21 points and 18 rebounds against General Brown, 24 points and 13 rebounds versus Cicero- North Syracuse, 28 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Canton, and a triple double against Indian River with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. He’s a force on the court.

Joel is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 21, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

