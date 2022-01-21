Advertisement

Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event coming up soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club invites you to its Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event later this month.

The event, which traditionally pitted police officers and firefighters against each other in the ring, now includes first responders, corrections officers and other members of law enforcement.

It will be held January 29 at Jefferson Community College. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds will go to Northern New York K-9, which was established in 2015 to help with the medical, safety, and protection needs of K-9s who serve or have served in local communities, as well as a fund benefiting Callie Taylor, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer and is the daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Taylor.

Watertown Area Boxing Club President Johnny Pepe and Deputy Jeff Froelich, a K-9 handler, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

Latest News

Tayler Glass
Woman accused of trying to hit parole officers with car
Aerial view of proposed extension to Waterman Driive, which would eventually connect to the...
City council eyes second entrance to industrial park
Michael Rosas
Carthage man arrested on sex offense charges
Neenah Paper fire noon