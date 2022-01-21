Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event coming up soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club invites you to its Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event later this month.

The event, which traditionally pitted police officers and firefighters against each other in the ring, now includes first responders, corrections officers and other members of law enforcement.

It will be held January 29 at Jefferson Community College. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds will go to Northern New York K-9, which was established in 2015 to help with the medical, safety, and protection needs of K-9s who serve or have served in local communities, as well as a fund benefiting Callie Taylor, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer and is the daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Taylor.

Watertown Area Boxing Club President Johnny Pepe and Deputy Jeff Froelich, a K-9 handler, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

