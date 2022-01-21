Border officers in Massena seize 11 pounds of marijuana

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 11 pounds of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle that was trying to cross the border at Massena.

CBP officers said the vehicle was registered in New York and being driven by a 24-year-old Canadian man.

During the primary inspection, the officer received notification from the National Crime Information Center that the plates on the vehicle were invalid.

CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered 11 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $24,000.

“This latest case serves as a reminder that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border remains illegal under U.S. Federal Law and those who violate the law will be held accountable,” said Port Director Robert Dwyer.

The driver was taken into custody and turned over to New York State Police.

He faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor charge of operation while the registration is suspended.

