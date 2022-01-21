Advertisement

Border officers in Massena seize 11 pounds of marijuana

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized 11 pounds of marijuana concealed in the trunk...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized 11 pounds of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle that was trying to cross the border at Massena.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 11 pounds of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle that was trying to cross the border at Massena.

CBP officers said the vehicle was registered in New York and being driven by a 24-year-old Canadian man.

During the primary inspection, the officer received notification from the National Crime Information Center that the plates on the vehicle were invalid.

CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered 11 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $24,000.

“This latest case serves as a reminder that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border remains illegal under U.S. Federal Law and those who violate the law will be held accountable,” said Port Director Robert Dwyer.

The driver was taken into custody and turned over to New York State Police.

He faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor charge of operation while the registration is suspended.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

Latest News

Old hydro plant on Sewall's Island
Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island
File photo of Meat Loaf performing in Watertown in 2007
DPAO founder remembers Meat Loaf as ‘kind and caring’
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WWNY
Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event coming up soon