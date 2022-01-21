Advertisement

Carthage man arrested on sex offense charges

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man faces several charges after he was investigated for allegedly sexually exploiting children.

State police say 38-year-old Michael Rosas was charged Thursday with first-degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, second degree unlawful surveillance, possession of a sexual performance by a child, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and taken to Jefferson County jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

Latest News

Aerial view of proposed extension to Waterman Driive, which would eventually connect to the...
City council eyes second entrance to industrial park
Neenah Paper fire noon
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Mediterranean Chicken
Jefferson County SPCA
SPCA: a cat with a unique personality