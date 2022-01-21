Carthage man arrested on sex offense charges

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man faces several charges after he was investigated for allegedly sexually exploiting children.

State police say 38-year-old Michael Rosas was charged Thursday with first-degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, second degree unlawful surveillance, possession of a sexual performance by a child, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and taken to Jefferson County jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

