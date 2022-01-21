CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. Alger, 82, of Cape Vincent, passed away at home on January 20, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.

Charles was born on April 6, 1939 in Binghamton, NY to the late Royal and Madelon (Mee) Alger. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, Binghamton, Kings College, Wilks Barre, he was a PA /Special Education Teacher with Jefferson Lewis BOCES and he taught at various schools throughout the county. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966.

Charles enjoyed woodworking, and he especially liked make furniture for family and rocking horses for his nieces and nephews.

He was a member of The American Legion Post 832, Cape Vincent Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus.

Charles is survived by a sister, Betty (Tom Yott), Florida; a brother, John (Martha), Victor; a sister in law, Delores Alger, Carey NC and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Royal S. and Madelon (Mee) Alger, Charles is predeceased by his brother Bob, sister Marie and brother in law Donald Potter.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 24th from 4-7PM at the Cape Vincent Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25th at 11AM at St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent.

A burial at St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Central NY 6315 Fly Road East Syracuse, NY 13057, The American Legion Post 832 at 248 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618 or to the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept. 241 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

