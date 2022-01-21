Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

Latest News

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Aerial view of proposed extension to Waterman Driive, which would eventually connect to the...
City council eyes second entrance to industrial park
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing