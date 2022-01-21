DPAO founder remembers Meat Loaf as ‘kind and caring’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rock star Meat Loaf is being remembered by the people who brought him to Watertown for a 2007 concert.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

He was 74.

His 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” was one of the best-selling records of all time.

In 2007, he appeared in Watertown as part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization concert series.

DPAO founder Joe Rich fondly remembers Meat Loaf.

“One of the very best in many ways. Not only his demeanor and the way he performed on stage, but the way he treated me and other people who were there. It was just unbelievable that he would be so kind and caring,” he said.

Rich also remembers something that happened right after the performance that he found a little startling.

“All of a sudden, I see him lying prone on the ground behind the stage. And I said to the manager, ‘I think we have a little problem here,’ thinking he might be, I don’t know. And he said, ‘No, don’t worry a bit. He does that after every show,’” said Rich.

Meat Loaf’s other big hits included “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

