Advertisement

DPAO founder remembers Meat Loaf as ‘kind and caring’

File photo of Meat Loaf performing in Watertown in 2007
File photo of Meat Loaf performing in Watertown in 2007(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rock star Meat Loaf is being remembered by the people who brought him to Watertown for a 2007 concert.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

He was 74.

His 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” was one of the best-selling records of all time.

In 2007, he appeared in Watertown as part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization concert series.

DPAO founder Joe Rich fondly remembers Meat Loaf.

“One of the very best in many ways. Not only his demeanor and the way he performed on stage, but the way he treated me and other people who were there. It was just unbelievable that he would be so kind and caring,” he said.

Rich also remembers something that happened right after the performance that he found a little startling.

“All of a sudden, I see him lying prone on the ground behind the stage. And I said to the manager, ‘I think we have a little problem here,’ thinking he might be, I don’t know. And he said, ‘No, don’t worry a bit. He does that after every show,’” said Rich.

Meat Loaf’s other big hits included “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

Latest News

Old hydro plant on Sewall's Island
Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized 11 pounds of marijuana concealed in the trunk...
Border officers in Massena seize 11 pounds of marijuana
WWNY
Battle of the Badges 2 boxing event coming up soon