Advertisement

Early morning fire breaks out at Brownville paper mill

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Crews are on scene of a fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville.

Watch the video for pictures we aired live during our 6 a.m. newscast.

The call came in a little after 5 a.m.. Someone reported seeing flames above an exhaust fan on the roof.

An assistant chief for the Town of Brownville Fire Department says they are having trouble because of frigid temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

School bus
Changes in state rules could help with school bus driver shortage
Power out in parts of Watertown
wwny Watertown High School acknowledges problems with student fights
Frigid temps, staff shortages close Watertown schools
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather