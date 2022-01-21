Funeral arrangements announced for retired Watertown police officer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired Watertown city police officer Darren Yott, who died this week.

Yott, 52, died Wednesday evening after a brief illness. He retired from the city police force in September of last year.

His funeral will be at 10 AM Monday at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Calling hours are from 2 to 6 PM Sunday at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Fellow city police officer, Pastor Shane Ryan, will officiate at the funeral.

Ryan recalled Yott Friday as a man with a quick wit and ready smile.

“Darren will be remembered by a lot of people for just the way he carried himself, his smile,” Officer Ryan told 7 News.

“He could help us de-escalate a serious incident, and get us back to normal.”

Darren Yott was born in Rochester in 1969, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1987.

His first job with the city was not the police department; he started out in the Department of Public Works, joining the police in 2001.

He is survived by his children Matthew (Mackenzie Clearo) Yott, Watertown, Madison Yott and Kyle Moore, both of Watertown; two brothers Randy (Mary) Yott, Watertown, Ken (Melissa) Yott, Henrietta, and other relatives.

Read his full obituary here.

