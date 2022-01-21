Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for retired Watertown police officer

Retired Watertown police officer Darren Yott, who died earlier this week.
Retired Watertown police officer Darren Yott, who died earlier this week.(Source: funeral home)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired Watertown city police officer Darren Yott, who died this week.

Yott, 52, died Wednesday evening after a brief illness. He retired from the city police force in September of last year.

His funeral will be at 10 AM Monday at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Calling hours are from 2 to 6 PM Sunday at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Fellow city police officer, Pastor Shane Ryan, will officiate at the funeral.

Ryan recalled Yott Friday as a man with a quick wit and ready smile.

“Darren will be remembered by a lot of people for just the way he carried himself, his smile,” Officer Ryan told 7 News.

He could help us de-escalate a serious incident, and get us back to normal.”

Darren Yott was born in Rochester in 1969, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1987.

His first job with the city was not the police department; he started out in the Department of Public Works, joining the police in 2001.

He is survived by his children Matthew (Mackenzie Clearo) Yott, Watertown, Madison Yott and Kyle Moore, both of Watertown; two brothers Randy (Mary) Yott, Watertown, Ken (Melissa) Yott, Henrietta, and other relatives.

Read his full obituary here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Fire at Brownville paper mill leaves workers in limbo
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man

Latest News

Ogdensburg International Airport
Ogdensburg Airport keeping SkyWest Airlines for now
Methadone
Village of Canton voices concerns over methadone clinic
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1988 snowmobile racing
Old hydro plant on Sewall's Island
Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island