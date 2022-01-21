Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Carthage

Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Emjay Way, died peacefully early Friday morning January 21, 2022, at his home under the care of his wife, Paulette. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Emjay Way, died peacefully early Friday morning January 21, 2022, at his home under the care of his wife, Paulette.

A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with Rev. Dave Haldeman, officiating at the Carthage Mennonite Church located at 20295 County Rd. 45 Carthage, NY 13619. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring in Sand Hill Cemetery, Natural Bridge. Visitation will be held at the Carthage Mennonite Church on Tuesday afternoon from 12:00pm – 2:00pm.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

