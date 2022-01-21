Highlights & scores: boys’ action on the hardwood

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ basketball was the name of the game Thursday night.

Canton made the short trip to Potsdam.

Sam Roiger right to the hoop with the off-balance bucket. It’s 2-0 Canton.

Potsdam quickly answers on Ansen Herrick’s put-back. The game is tied at 2-2.

Zach VanBrocklin splashes the 3-pointer.

Roiger pulls up at the foul line for the basket.

Chris Downs passes, repositions, and scores 2 of his game-high 18 points.

Potsdam’s Drago Jukic to Theo Hughes -- spin and in.

Ryan Jones nails the 3-ball. He scored 12.

Ian VanWagner with the pull-up 3-ball. And another for good measure.

Canton goes on to defeat Potsdam 86-55.

The Flyers' Ryan Emlaw steals the ball and goes coast to coast for the bucket when Norwood-Norfolk and Hammond faced off in boys' basketball Thursday. (WWNY)

Norwood-Norfolk hosted Hammond.

The Red Devils’ Dominic Perretta with the entry pass to Terin Rosenbarker for 2.

Ryan Emlaw with the steal -- coast-to-coast for the bucket. Flyers lead by 2.

Emlaw finds Caden St. Andrews for the baseline J.

Dominic Fiacco to Matt Richards, who buries the 3-pointer.

Kameron Toland flips to Logan Jones for the basket.

Hammond rallies to win its first game of the season, overtaking Norwood-Norfolk 58-47.

Girls’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 51, Beaver River 46

Sackets Harbor 54, LaFargeville 17

Gouverneur 60, OFA 37

St. Lawrence Central 70, Salmon River 33

Indian River 75, Watertown 29

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 83, South Jefferson 70

Hammond 58, Norwood-Norfolk 47

Colton-Pierrepont 56, Brushton-Moira 37

Harrisville 47, Lisbon 36

Malone 56, Massena 53

Gouverneur 52, OFA 34

St. Lawrence Central 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 38

Canton 86, Potsdam 55

Chateaugay 53, Tupper Lake 41

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 7, Beekmantown 0

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 9, Potsdam 3

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, Watertown 0

High school wrestling

Indian River 41, Fulton 21

Carthage 39, Lowville 23

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.