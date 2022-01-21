Highlights & scores: boys’ action on the hardwood
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ basketball was the name of the game Thursday night.
Canton made the short trip to Potsdam.
Sam Roiger right to the hoop with the off-balance bucket. It’s 2-0 Canton.
Potsdam quickly answers on Ansen Herrick’s put-back. The game is tied at 2-2.
Zach VanBrocklin splashes the 3-pointer.
Roiger pulls up at the foul line for the basket.
Chris Downs passes, repositions, and scores 2 of his game-high 18 points.
Potsdam’s Drago Jukic to Theo Hughes -- spin and in.
Ryan Jones nails the 3-ball. He scored 12.
Ian VanWagner with the pull-up 3-ball. And another for good measure.
Canton goes on to defeat Potsdam 86-55.
Norwood-Norfolk hosted Hammond.
The Red Devils’ Dominic Perretta with the entry pass to Terin Rosenbarker for 2.
Ryan Emlaw with the steal -- coast-to-coast for the bucket. Flyers lead by 2.
Emlaw finds Caden St. Andrews for the baseline J.
Dominic Fiacco to Matt Richards, who buries the 3-pointer.
Kameron Toland flips to Logan Jones for the basket.
Hammond rallies to win its first game of the season, overtaking Norwood-Norfolk 58-47.
Girls’ high school basketball
Thousand Islands 51, Beaver River 46
Sackets Harbor 54, LaFargeville 17
Gouverneur 60, OFA 37
St. Lawrence Central 70, Salmon River 33
Indian River 75, Watertown 29
Boys’ high school basketball
General Brown 83, South Jefferson 70
Hammond 58, Norwood-Norfolk 47
Colton-Pierrepont 56, Brushton-Moira 37
Harrisville 47, Lisbon 36
Malone 56, Massena 53
Gouverneur 52, OFA 34
St. Lawrence Central 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 38
Canton 86, Potsdam 55
Chateaugay 53, Tupper Lake 41
Girls’ high school hockey
Canton 7, Beekmantown 0
Boys’ high school hockey
Massena 9, Potsdam 3
High school volleyball
South Jefferson 3, Watertown 0
High school wrestling
Indian River 41, Fulton 21
Carthage 39, Lowville 23
