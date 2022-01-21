Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown leaders have long sought to redevelop Sewall’s Island and now an investor is expressing interest.

The CEO of Convalt Energy, which is already working on a project to bring solar panel manufacturing to a plot of land by Watertown’s airport, sent a letter of interest to city council about the island, specifically the old hydro plant on it.

The letter mapped out a loose plan for reestablishing the power plant and giving a portion of the revenue to the city each year.

City Manager Ken Mix is excited by the proposition.

“The building, the power house, is sort of a falling down shell of a building, so that’ll have to be reconstructed. But when he looked at the property, he thought it had potential,” said Mix.

Convalt’s letter of interest says the project could be done in 3 to 4 years and it would be funded through its own investment so the city wouldn’t have to pay for a thing.

The CEO will pitch his idea to city council at Monday night’s meeting.

