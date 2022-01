WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James C. Woods, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, January 18th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 61 years old.

Born in Manhattan October 14, 1960, James was the son of Joseph and Susan (McGarvey) Woods.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.