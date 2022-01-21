Advertisement

Joseph C. Smithers, 73 of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joseph C. Smithers, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away at the University of Vermont Hospital in...
Joseph C. Smithers, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away at the University of Vermont Hospital in Burlington on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Smithers, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away at the University of Vermont Hospital in Burlington on Wednesday (January 19, 2022). There will be a memorial service held at a time to be determined in the spring.

Surviving are his children Timothy Smithers of Canandaigua, Sara Pray & her husband Roger of Oneonta & Kathleen Terrill & her husband Craig of Jurupa Valley, CA; grandchildren Zachary Moshey & his wife Stevie of Missoula, MT, Odin Terrill of California, Austin Smithers & his girlfriend Courtney Young of Greenville, SC and Emma Smithers of Canandaigua; a brother Ronald Brooks & his wife Gail of Ronan, MT; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Joe was born on January 4, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Robert & Eleanor (Chrysler) Smithers. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1967 and continued his education of the Sullivan County Community College.

During with career, Joe worked on a farms, Acme Markets, Sullivan County Community College as a life guard, restaurants & hotels in Sullivan County and in 1970 he became a therapy aid at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until 2003 when he retired.

He was a life member of the NYS Marine Corp League, St. Lawrence County & National Trappers Association, Life member of the Eagle Scout Association, Life member of the NRA, and a 32 degree of the Scottish Masons. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and spending time with his friends and family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marine Corp League in Madrid, NY or the St. Lawrence County SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kevin H. Snyder, 48, of 823 Boyd St., Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 19,...
Kevin H. Snyder, 48, of Watertown
WWNY Sackets ambulance crew to be featured on CBS Evening News
WWNY Red Cross needs your help to boost blood supply
WWNY Marijuana, the law and the border

Obituaries

WWNY Church keeps the faith after burst pipes, burglaries
WWNY Jefferson County sales tax revenue improved in 2021
WWNY Mayor calls out council member over hydropower plan
WWNY COVID cases force remote learning at South Jeff
WWNY Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Sales tax
Jefferson County sales tax revenue improved in 2021