Joseph C. Smithers, 73 of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Smithers, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away at the University of Vermont Hospital in Burlington on Wednesday (January 19, 2022). There will be a memorial service held at a time to be determined in the spring.

Surviving are his children Timothy Smithers of Canandaigua, Sara Pray & her husband Roger of Oneonta & Kathleen Terrill & her husband Craig of Jurupa Valley, CA; grandchildren Zachary Moshey & his wife Stevie of Missoula, MT, Odin Terrill of California, Austin Smithers & his girlfriend Courtney Young of Greenville, SC and Emma Smithers of Canandaigua; a brother Ronald Brooks & his wife Gail of Ronan, MT; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Joe was born on January 4, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Robert & Eleanor (Chrysler) Smithers. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1967 and continued his education of the Sullivan County Community College.

During with career, Joe worked on a farms, Acme Markets, Sullivan County Community College as a life guard, restaurants & hotels in Sullivan County and in 1970 he became a therapy aid at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until 2003 when he retired.

He was a life member of the NYS Marine Corp League, St. Lawrence County & National Trappers Association, Life member of the Eagle Scout Association, Life member of the NRA, and a 32 degree of the Scottish Masons. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and spending time with his friends and family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marine Corp League in Madrid, NY or the St. Lawrence County SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

