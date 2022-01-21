Kevin H. Snyder, 48, of Watertown

Kevin H. Snyder, 48, of 823 Boyd St., Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

He was born on December 12, 1973 in Holland Patent, NY, son of Butch and Leona (Smith) Snyder. Kevin attended Copenhagen Central School and following school he worked various jobs in the local area. He was formerly married to Nicole Merritt, with which he had three children. Above all else, Kevin was a loving and devoted father.

Among his survivors are his three daughters, Michaela Snyder and her fiance, Michael Nesterick, Kiera Snyder and Karissa Snyder all of Watertown; his beloved mother, Leona Vaughn, Watertown; three brothers and a sister in law, Mark (Brandy) Snyder, Watertown, Frank Snyder, Ohio, Robert Snyder, Watertown; three sisters, Crystal Vaughn, Lowville, Jodie Vaughn, Watertown, Carrie Presley, Watertown, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Online condolences may me made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

