Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOWN OF OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) - A Buffalo-area man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Derek Hortman of West Seneca was operating a Ski-Doo on Trail C5C in the town of Osceola when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the trail and struck a group of trees.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said they’re still investigating the crash.
