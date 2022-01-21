Advertisement

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
TOWN OF OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) - A Buffalo-area man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Derek Hortman of West Seneca was operating a Ski-Doo on Trail C5C in the town of Osceola when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the trail and struck a group of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they’re still investigating the crash.

