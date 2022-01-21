Ogdensburg Airport keeping SkyWest Airlines for now

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SkyWest Airlines has been ordered to keep flying in and out of Ogdensburg International Airport until a new carrier is in place.

Last week, SkyWest served 90-days notice it is pulling out of Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh. A pandemic-induced slump in business is believed to be the reason.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to prohibit SkyWest from ending service until a new carrier starts up.

On Friday, the New York Democrat said the DOT issued a Hold-In Order to prohibit SkyWest’s termination of Essential Air Service temporarily.

SkyWest will now be required to continue the current level of service until the conclusion of the EAS selection case.

