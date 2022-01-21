Advertisement

Ogdensburg Airport keeping SkyWest Airlines for now

Ogdensburg International Airport
Ogdensburg International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SkyWest Airlines has been ordered to keep flying in and out of Ogdensburg International Airport until a new carrier is in place.

Last week, SkyWest served 90-days notice it is pulling out of Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh. A pandemic-induced slump in business is believed to be the reason.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to prohibit SkyWest from ending service until a new carrier starts up.

On Friday, the New York Democrat said the DOT issued a Hold-In Order to prohibit SkyWest’s termination of Essential Air Service temporarily.

SkyWest will now be required to continue the current level of service until the conclusion of the EAS selection case.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
COVID test
Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result
Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Fire at Brownville paper mill leaves workers in limbo
COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man

Latest News

Retired Watertown police officer Darren Yott, who died earlier this week.
Funeral arrangements announced for retired Watertown police officer
Methadone
Village of Canton voices concerns over methadone clinic
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1988 snowmobile racing
Old hydro plant on Sewall's Island
Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island