People - including essential travelers - will need vaccination proof when entering US

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Starting Saturday, anyone not from the United States will have to be fully vaccinated if they want to cross into the U.S. from either Canada or Mexico.

It applies to both essential and nonessential travelers, but doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The move is drawing fire from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who says the directive from Homeland Security is a step backward for economic recovery along the northern border.

“Essential travel has been allowed to continue unimpeded throughout the pandemic, ensuring vital trade and cross-border supply chains are not disrupted,” Stefanik said.

“Imposing new mandates two years into the pandemic, at a time Americans are already suffering from a supply chain crisis, is another misguided policy decision from the Biden Administration that will harm the North Country and needlessly strain the U.S.–Canada economic partnership,” she said.

People who cross into the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination. Officials say it’s in response to a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases.

The new policy was first announced in October. It doesn’t require people to be tested for the coronavirus.

Unvaccinated U.S. truckers were barred from entering Canada beginning last week.

