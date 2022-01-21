Soprano Margaret Chalker in Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music invites the public to enjoy a faculty recital featuring soprano Margaret Chalker on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.

The joyful evening of music will feature Chalker and her colleagues Brock Tjosvold, piano, Steven Groth, baritone, and members of her voice studio. In the concert, she will speak about her journey and perform a small sample of roles from her career.

A celebration of over 50 years of singing, Chalker’s performance will include works by Handel, Mozart, Carl Maria von Weber, Leoncavallo, Bernstein and Sondheim, as well as pieces by Chalker’s father, Ronald A. Cox, and granddaughter, Mekayla Fountaine ‘23, a junior at Crane who studies in the studio of Donald George.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend. This performance will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the concert time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

About the performer:

Following a full career which culminated in Zurich, Switzerland, where she was a member of the solo ensemble of the renowned Opernhaus Zurich, Margaret Chalker returned to the United States, and in 2017 became a member of the voice faculty at The Crane School of Music. She began her career locally with her debut as Barbarina in “The Marriage of Figaro” with Syracuse Opera Theater. Ultimately, she performed with many American orchestras and opera companies before being hired by Deutsche Oper am Rhein in Dusseldorf in1985, and later the Opernhaus Zurich, where she remained from 1987 to 2012.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.