SPCA: a cat with a unique personality

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grace has a unique personality.

She’s the featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says she’s a sweet and affectionate cat -- unless you pick her up. She’ll let you know how much she doesn’t like it.

Because of that, a home without very young children would be the best bet.

There are a lot of cats at the main shelter and a few rabbits at the Petco annex.

There are also a few dogs, with a few more coming in Friday.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

