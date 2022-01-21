TV Dinner: Mediterranean Chicken

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a dish inspired by cuisine from the northern shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Chef Chris Manning says it’s a nice, light, and filling dish -- perfect for cold winter days.

Mediterranean Chicken

- 4 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 strips bacon, cooked and diced

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced green bell pepper

- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted

- 1/4 cup mild banana pepper rings

- 1 tablespoon capers

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 teaspoon whole leaf oregano

- 1/4 cup dry white wine

- 1/4 cup chicken broth

- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

-Grated parmesan cheese and crumble feta cheese to garnish

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Sauté chicken on both sides until cooked through. Set aside.

Add more oil to the pan if needed and add the bacon, onion, bell pepper, olives, banana oepper rings, capers, garkic, and oregano. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Add wine, broth, and canned tomatoes and simmer for 5 or 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve chicken on rice or pasta and spoon sauce over chicken.

Garnish with parmesan and feta cheese.

