Verdi’s Rigoletto - Met Opera Live

Both in Watertown and Potsdam
Rigoletto Met Opera Live
Rigoletto Met Opera Live(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Rigoletto

Watertown:

A fathom Event at Regal Cinema’s Salmon Run Mall

Live January 29 at 12:55 pm

Encore at February 1 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Verdi’s masterpiece comes to the big screen in a bold new staging from the Metropolitan Opera, hailed as “a compelling new Rigoletto” by The New York Times. “Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher makes intimate theatre of Rigoletto … Tightly spun storytelling,” raves The New Yorker. Baritone Quinn Kelsey sings the title role, alongside soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczała, under the baton of Maestro Daniele Rustioni—live from the Met stage to cinemas.

Potsdam:

