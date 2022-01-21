Advertisement

William H. “Billy” Hyde, 63, of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - William H. “Billy” Hyde, age 63, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. There will be a graveside service in the spring at the convenience of the family.

William is survived by two sisters, Lisa Merkley and her husband, Mark, of Heuvelton, NY, and Barbara Kiah and her husband, Michael, of Ogdensburg, NY; a niece, Sara White and her husband, Eric, of Heuvelton, NY, Kenzie Brown, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Charlotte Merkley, of Ogdensburg, NY; a nephew, Eric Merkley, and his Fiancé, Tricia Whalen Carron, of Plattsburg, NY ; great grandniece and great grand nephews, Alisa Rivera, Kimberley Rose White, Lillian Marie White, Cooper White and Chase White.

William is predeceased by three sisters, Mary Hyde, Louann Hyde and Brenda Hyde.

William was born on May 24, 1958, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Freeman and Dorothy (White) Hyde. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Following graduation William served his country for nineteen years as a member of the US NAVY. After serving in the military William worked security for the Bridge and Port in Corpus Kristi, TX, until retirement. William enjoyed farming, soccer, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was known to his family as the Animal Whisperer.

Donations may be made in William’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley, SPCA P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Retired Watertown police officer Darren Yott, who died earlier this week.
Funeral arrangements announced for retired Watertown police officer
Ogdensburg International Airport
Ogdensburg Airport keeping SkyWest Airlines for now
Methadone
Village of Canton voices concerns over methadone clinic
Candles
Charles E. Alger, 82, of Cape Vincent
Candles
Allison Lynn Todd, 25, of Raymondville

Obituaries

Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Emjay Way, died peacefully early Friday morning January 21,...
Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Carthage
Candles
James C. Woods, 61, of Watertown
Candles
Bernard T. “Tom” Wilkins, 71, of Ogdensburg
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1988 snowmobile racing
Old hydro plant on Sewall's Island
Investor interested in Watertown’s Sewall’s Island