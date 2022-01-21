Woman accused of trying to hit parole officers with car

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of trying to run over two state parole officers with her car.

State police say the officers approached 30-year-old Tayler Glass, who was in her vehicle, when she accelerated and almost struck one of the officers.

A few minutes later, they encountered her in a parking lot, where she backed up and almost hit the second officer.

The parole officers were attempting to make contact with Glass, who was on parole for forgery and burglary, after she had failed to appear at their agency.

She was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Glass was arraigned and taken to Jefferson County jail without bail because of the parole warrant and her previous felony convictions.

