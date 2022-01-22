Candidate for Governor, Lee Zeldin, visits Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A candidate for New York’s Governor spent some time in the North Country Saturday.

Lee Zeldin, a Congressman from Long Island, is the presumptive nominee for the Conservative and Republican parties. He was in Ogdensburg to discuss the closure of the correctional facility there, and what could be done with the site and its workers.

He called on Governor Kathy Hochul to give answers to the Ogdensburg community.

“This community deserves answers, it might be small. Legislators and the Governor might think this is a community that they feel is okay to be beat up on. Well, you know what there are consequences for that. This community and other communities are stepping up and they’re sounding off,” said Zeldin.

Zeldin was joined by State Senator Patty Ritchie and toured the correctional facility after his press conference.

Later in the day, State Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay endorsed Zeldin for Governor.

