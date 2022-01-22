Advertisement

Darlene D. Alexander, 65, of Chase Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Darlene D. Alexander, 65, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed on Thursday, January 20, 2022, with her loving family by her side at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Darlene was born on January 14, 1957 in Mount Vernon, NY, daughter of Mary (Hester) Newkirk and the late William Newkirk.  She graduated from Mount Vernon High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree.  She married James A. “Kip” Alexander on February 16, 1984 in Mount Vernon.

She was Post Master at the Heuvelton Post Office and worked in Ogdensburg and several other locations prior, where she enjoyed meeting new people and touching countless lives.  She was a member of the Norfolk Wesleyan Church.

Darlene’s number one priority in life was family.  She had a compassionate heart, an unshakeable faith, and believed we should teach kindness.  She lived by example and believed the more you shine the love of God on others, the better people can be.  She was a mother to many, and was happiest with a full home.  She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and family.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband and best friend of over 40 years James “Kip” Alexander; her sons Devin Newkirk of Potsdam; Kipper J. and Tiffany Alexander of Norfolk; and Dawayne Alexander and Amanda Locey of Chase Mills; Marquese Jones of Massena and family; her grandchildren Maiesha, Michael, Deontae, Alonzo, DeAndre, Tatiana, Devontae, Carter K and Tre’von.

She is also survived by her mother Mary Newkirk; her siblings William Newkirk, Kenny McDowell and Ellen LaVar; her mother-in-law Pearl Alexander as well as the loving extended Alexander family.

Darlene was predeceased by her father William Newkirk and her brother Roger Newkirk.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.  There will be a celebration of life service for Darlene to be announced this summer.

Memorial donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to a Cancer Research Charity.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

