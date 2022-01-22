Eugene J. “Gene” Cappuccetti, Sr., 86, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Eugene J. “Gene” Cappuccetti, Sr., 86, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022 at home.

Born April 21, 1935 in Waterbury, CT, the son of Michael and Madelina Orcini Cappuccetti, he attended school at Wilby High School in Waterbury.

Eugene served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957, part of the 6th Fleet, as an interpreter in Naples, Italy and was honorably discharged.

He married Marciele Dellinger on August 9, 1963 in Richville, CT. After 51 years of marriage, she passed away, January 16, 2015.

Eugene owned a bowling alley in Old Saybrook, CT, then operated G&M Auto Body, Danbury, CT, for a time and held various other jobs. He worked for Anchor Motor Freight in NJ and transferred to Wellesley Island, NY, when he moved his family to Theresa, NY. Eugene and Marciele owned and operated Cappy’s Limousine Service in Theresa for many years.

He was a member of the Klock-Smith American Legion in LaFargeville, attended St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Theresa and enjoyed raising horses and working on his hobby farm.

Survivors include three sons, Dominic M. and companion, Heather Bartlett, Redwood, NY, Eugene J. “Gino” Cappuccetti, Jr. and companion, Jennifer McDonald, Theresa, NY and Robert Cappuccetti, Woolcott, CT; a daughter, Jean Marie Cappuccetti, Watertown, CT; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 6 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa with Deacon Noel Voos, officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, Watertown, CT with military honors at a later date.

Calling hours will be 4-6 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

