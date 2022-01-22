Friday Sports: Action in the high school hardwood

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Friday night featured girls’ and boys’ basketball along with a volleyball coach being honored at Carthage.

In Girls’ Frontier League Basketball from Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted South Jeff.

In the 1st quarter, Kori Nichols spots up and hits the 3 to put General Brown on top 3.

South Jeff answers as Emma Schafer hits the baseline jumper: Lady Spartans down 1.

Back the other way, it’s Ainsley Fuller from beyond the arc: Lady Lions in front 4.

Off the turnover, it’s Jackie Piddock with the finish to put the Lady Spartans within 2.

Nichols finishes the break and is fouled. General Brown beats South Jeff 65-36.

On the boys’ side, a Frontier League matchup in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots hosted LaFargeville.

Tyler Green drives the lane to open the scoring to put the Patriots up 2. He finished with 26 points.

Then it was Austin Griner hitting the floater in the paint. It’s Sackets Harbor by 4. He had 23 points on the night.

LaFargeville answers as JD Smith hits inside to put the Red Knights within 2.

Off the steal, it’s Griner with the finish as Sackets harbor expands it’s lead to 7.

Green takes it to the rack for 2 as the Patriots beat LaFargeville 90-21.

And before their match with General Brown, longtime Carthage Girls’ Volleyball Coach Angie Robbins was honored in her final home contest.

Robbins, who has led the Lady Comets program for the last 32 years, is retiring at the end of the season.

Several of Robbins’ former players were on hand to recognize her accomplishments, which include 432 wins and 3 Sectional Titles.

”It’s been such a whirlwind. The kids have been great all the way through every year. I enjoy working with them, but there comes a time where it’s time to say the retired life. I’ve been feeling that this year,” said Robbins.

We’ll have more on Robbins and her outstanding career with the Lady Comets on Sunday.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

Lowville 60, Holland Patent 51

LaFargeville 21, Sackets Harbor 90

South Lewis 51, Sandy Creek 39

Salmon River 47, Hammond 30

Girls’ HS Basketball

South Jefferson 36, General Brown 65

Copenhagen 54, Thousand Islands 22

Morristown 26, Edwards Knox 59

Brushton Moira 45, Colton Pierrepont 49

Madrid Waddington 37, St. Regis Falls 19

Canton 73, Potsdam 32

Norwood Norfolk 43, Chateaugay 47

Massena 49, Malone 28

Men’s College Basketball

RIT 60, St. Lawrence 58

Women’s College Basketball

William Smith 70, Clarkson 75

RIT 43, St. Lawrence 61

Men’s College Hockey

Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 5

St. Lawrence 1, Harvard 4

SUNY Potsdam 0, SUNY Oswego 3

SUNY Canton 2, Brockport 7

Women’s College Hockey

RPI 2, Clarkson 1

Union 1, St. Lawrence 5

Pro Hockey

Watertown 4, Danbury 5

Boys’ HS Hockey

Salmon River 4, OFA 2

Malone 7, St. Lawrence C. 5

Shenendehowa 6, Canton 1

Lancaster 2, Massena 6

HS Volleyball

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

Lowville 3, Indian River 2

