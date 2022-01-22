Advertisement

Garnet Scott Beckstead, 58, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Garnet Scott Beckstead, age 58 passed away on Friday morning, January 21, 2022 at his home.
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Garnet Scott Beckstead, age 58 passed away on Friday morning, January 21, 2022 at his home. There will be no public calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

Garnet was born on May 28, 1963 in Canton the son Richard and Onalie (Scott) Beckstead. He was employed as a Bus Driver for the Madrid-Waddington Central School district. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Horse Association, Madrid Rescue and Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, liked making maple syrup, and enjoyed attending various sports events.

He is survived by his children, Sasha Beckstead, Onalie Beckstead, & Carl Planty, Autumn and Justin Peters, Koby Burwell, Amanda and Chris Roi, Jeremy and Amanda DuMont and . His mother Onalie Beckstead, And Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews.  Garnet is predeceased by his father Richard Beckstead.

Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

