How cold was it in Massena? One resident shows us!

One family in Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below, did the “snow challenge”.
One family in Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below, did the "snow challenge".
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It was a cold start for the North County Saturday as many woke up to temperatures well below zero.

Mike Violi brought a pot of water out, threw it up in the air and there it goes! Turning into instant mist as it hits the air.

Thanks, Mike for Sending it to 7!

