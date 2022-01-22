How cold was it in Massena? One resident shows us!

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It was a cold start for the North County Saturday as many woke up to temperatures well below zero.

One family in Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below, did the “snow challenge”.

Mike Violi brought a pot of water out, threw it up in the air and there it goes! Turning into instant mist as it hits the air.

Thanks, Mike for Sending it to 7!

