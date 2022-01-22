Natural gas line breaks in the Town of Potsdam

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There were gas main issues in the Town of Potsdam Friday night.

The Norwood Fire Department responded around 10:30 PM to Reynolds Road where the natural gas line had dangerously low pressure.

Liberty Utilities was also on scene and made repairs to the line. They say the extremely cold weather was to blame.

Gas pressure has been restored, but if you live in that area and do smell gas, experts recommend you leave the home and call for help elsewhere.

