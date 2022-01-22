People in Ogdensburg can now take a look at the city budget

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The City of Ogdensburg has released its 2022 Budget for the public to view.

It features a 10% property tax cut, which is 20% lower than 2020′s rates.

There’s also a 20.5% decrease in sales tax revenue and a 13% reduction in overall debt.

Staffing has also been reduced in the city by 12% without layoffs. All positions cut were vacant. They were:

7 jobs at the Ogdensburg Police Department,

3 at the Fire Department,

1 at the Department of Public Works.

and another on city staff.

How much will this save?

“The most significant areas of difference right now are just how we’re staffing Public Safety. I don’t think anyone in council wants less public safety, but we can continue to exceed 50% of the total city general fund expenditure on public safety. Not that those programs aren’t warranted that funding, not that those programs don’t need that funding, but you just can’t run the city on less than 50% of the city total appropriating, it’s just not possible. To see the city crumble would mean public safety would crumble, so it wouldn’t be serving anybody well,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

“Going forward, I’m looking to see the city find a way to put more investment into developing the vacant waterfront properties, cleaning up the blighted properties in the city and investing every dollar we can into making Ogdensburg more attractive for businesses to continue and new businesses to relocate to our city,” said Jellie, ”Ultimately, finding a way to do the city’s business with less personnel really eases our cost short term and long term.”

According to the budget, the city has at least $2.5 million still squirrelled away in the fund balance and there’s $1.6 million available for capital improvement.

Some goals for this budget are to develop the waterfront and design a new skate park.

7 News reached out to Ogdensburg City Council members who have openly opposed budget cuts in the past. As of this posting, we have not heard back.

You can view the budget breakdown below:

