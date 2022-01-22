Advertisement

Ronnie L. LaBrie, 39, of Watertown

Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronnie L. LaBrie passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 17th. He was 39 years old.

Born June 17, 1982, in Watertown, the son to Jerry T. and Sandra G. Holder LaBrie.

Surviving are his parents, Jerry and Sandra, 2 daughters, Sierra R. LaBrie, Wisconsin, Raven LaBrie, Watertown, 2 sisters, Lisa Hunt, Watertown; Jennifer LaBrie, Calcium; and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie was predeceased by his brother Jeremiah.

Ronnie was a great mechanic and loved to play his guitar.

Online condolence may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

