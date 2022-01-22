Advertisement

Snowtown figure skating competition takes place this weekend

Dozens of skaters across New York State and Canada are putting their best routines to the test...
Dozens of skaters across New York State and Canada are putting their best routines to the test this weekend in Watertown.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of skaters across New York State and Canada are putting their best routines to the test this weekend in Watertown.

It’s a part of the 10th Annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

This weekend’s event is one of many chances the skaters have to accumulate points to qualify to compete at Nationals in Boston this summer.

“It’s really addicting once the kids get started, and it’s really a fun sport. And truthfully for our club locally, it’s a big deal to host an event as big as this and we are super proud of what’s happened here this weekend,” said Beth Fipps, the Competition Chair for the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

Fipps says many of the hometown skaters are pumped to be be able to compete on their home ice in front of family and friends, something they haven’t been able to do in almost two years due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Fire at Brownville paper mill leaves workers in limbo
Closings, delays & cancellations
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Michael Rosas
Carthage man arrested on sex offense charges
Tayler Glass
Woman accused of trying to hit parole officers with car

Latest News

People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business
Friday night featured girls’ and boys’ basketball along with a volleyball coach being honored...
Friday Sports: Action on the high school hardwood
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1988 snowmobile racing
WWNY Watertown’s wastewater management team wins in national contest