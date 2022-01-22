Snowtown figure skating competition takes place this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of skaters across New York State and Canada are putting their best routines to the test this weekend in Watertown.

It’s a part of the 10th Annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

This weekend’s event is one of many chances the skaters have to accumulate points to qualify to compete at Nationals in Boston this summer.

“It’s really addicting once the kids get started, and it’s really a fun sport. And truthfully for our club locally, it’s a big deal to host an event as big as this and we are super proud of what’s happened here this weekend,” said Beth Fipps, the Competition Chair for the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

Fipps says many of the hometown skaters are pumped to be be able to compete on their home ice in front of family and friends, something they haven’t been able to do in almost two years due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.