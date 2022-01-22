Advertisement

Susan M. Regan, 66, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Susan M. Regan, 66, of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with Garner Funeral Service. Mrs. Regan passed away Thursday (January 20, 2022) at Crouse Hospital with family by her side.  A full obituary will be published when available. Condolences, prayers, fond memories and thoughts can be shared online at www.GarnerFH.com.

