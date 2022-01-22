POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Susan M. Regan, 66, of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with Garner Funeral Service. Mrs. Regan passed away Thursday (January 20, 2022) at Crouse Hospital with family by her side. A full obituary will be published when available. Condolences, prayers, fond memories and thoughts can be shared online at www.GarnerFH.com.

