Advertisement

12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic

A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.
A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.

The call for help came in around 7:45 PM Saturday at the Watertown Baptist Temple on State Route 3.

This happened just up the road from a propane fire that happened earlier in the day.

First responders say the area they set up as a LifeNet landing zone was glare ice from those firefighting efforts.

7News is told a church member was working on wiring in the attic and his daughter was with him. She misstopped and fell through the sheetrock, somewhat breaking her 20 foot fall on a pulpit below.

We’re told the girl has lots of cuts and abrasions, but was conscious when she left in the helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Neenah Paper in the town of Brownville kept firefighters busy in Friday morning's...
Fire at Brownville paper mill leaves workers in limbo
People nearby saw flames and heavy smoke billowing from Griff's Propane Exchange Saturday morning
Fire strikes Griff’s Propane outside Watertown, spreads to neighboring business
Closings, delays & cancellations
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Michael Rosas
Carthage man arrested on sex offense charges

Latest News

Saturday was a busy day locally, with plenty of action on the high school and college hardwood...
Saturday Sports: Hardwood action dominated the North Country sports scene
Gas Line WWNY
Natural gas line breaks in the Town of Potsdam
A candidate for New York’s Governor spent some time in the North Country Saturday.
Candidate for Governor, Lee Zeldin, visits Ogdensburg
One family in Massena, where temperatures were nearly 30 below, did the “snow challenge”.
How cold was it in Massena? One resident shows us!