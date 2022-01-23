12-year-old girl airlifted after 20 foot fall from church attic

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A twelve year old girl has been flown to a hospital after falling 20 feet through a church attic.

The call for help came in around 7:45 PM Saturday at the Watertown Baptist Temple on State Route 3.

This happened just up the road from a propane fire that happened earlier in the day.

First responders say the area they set up as a LifeNet landing zone was glare ice from those firefighting efforts.

7News is told a church member was working on wiring in the attic and his daughter was with him. She misstopped and fell through the sheetrock, somewhat breaking her 20 foot fall on a pulpit below.

We’re told the girl has lots of cuts and abrasions, but was conscious when she left in the helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.