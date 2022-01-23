Fort Drum financial specialists relay tips for tax filing

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The team of financial specialists on Fort Drum are out with some tips just ahead of tax filing season which starts Monday.

Officials from the Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program recommend people put all the necessary documents in one place. They say things like W-2′s, interest and dividend statements, and unemployment compensation are important to keep together.

People who received advances on their child tax credits will also be receiving a letter stating how much they got. And they’ll need that figure when filing.

Soldiers and their families, as well as retirees who need help with their taxes can get that for free with the Tax Advisory Program at the Fort Drum Legal Assistance Office starting January 31st.

