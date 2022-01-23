Advertisement

Harold A. Taylor, 86, of Black River

Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Taylor, 86, of Burnup Road, Black River, passed away January 20, 2022 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY.

He was born on March 11, 1935, in Black River, NY, son of Ralph and Doris (Endsor) Taylor.  Harold graduated from Black River High School in 1953.

Following school Harold started out building houses and working at Stebbins Engineering from 1955 until 1957.  He then began a lifelong career with Niagara Mohawk on October 20, 1957 as an operator and caretaker at their various plants.  He retired as chief operator in 1991. Before retiring from Niagara Mohawk he worked on and built motors for Burgess Machine Shop in Black River.  Upon retiring he purchased the inventory from Burgess Machine Shop and went out on his own and sold the machinery he built to Williams Apparatus Co., in Watertown.  Harold was extremely honored that two of his machines he built over the years were purchased by the US Mint.  In 1998, he purchased a saw mill and sold wood for many years, he was proud of the home he built that he and his wife lived in, as well as many homes in Black River and Bear Town.

He married Shirley St. Joseph on May 6, 1956 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the couple resided in Black River since 1963.  Shirley was a homemaker.

He and his wife enjoyed camping at Fish Creek and out West. Most of all he was an avid flier and enjoyed flying for many years even though he never had a license but he said “he flew all over hell!” After he retired he started to build his own sport plane; however, it was a work in process over many years and he never got to fly it.  Harold’s plane was finally completed, inspected and on August 3, 2021 his son Skip took it out for her first successful flight.  Harold had belonged to the Experimental Aircraft Chapter for many years as well.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 65 years , Shirley A. Taylor, Black River, NY; seven children, Arthur W. “Skip” (Marilee) Taylor, Oswego. NY, Christina A. “Tina” Fargo, Black River, NY, Margaret “Peggy” (Wayne) Arnold, Croghan, NY, Paul Charles (Cathy) Taylor, Black River, NY, Lori L. (Michael) O’Compo, GA, Jamie (Helen) Taylor, Evans Mills, NY and Alan Taylor and his companion Evelyn Christian, Great Bend, NY; 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen (Jim) Hayes, Spring Hill, FL, Jeanette Childs, Wichita, KS; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Mary) Taylor, SC; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by six brothers, Richard, Bruce, Timothy, Charles and David Taylor.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

It was Harold’s wish to be cremated.  A celebration of life will be held at the Black River American Legion from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday January 26th.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.

