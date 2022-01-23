Lake effect snow overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow will slowly start to get going as we head overnight and into the early morning hours on Sunday.

The heaviest of the snow looks to fall between midnight and 7 AM Sunday. Snowfall rates could reach an inch or more an hour. Lake effect will start to the North of Watertown and shift over or near the City of Watertown. Snowfall look totals to be around 6 to 12 inches for Watertown and West to Lake Ontario.

Sunday afternoon snow showers will have shifted south to CNY and clouds will start to clear out. Highs will top out in the teens before falling below zero once again Sunday night into Monday.

Highs Monday will top out in the teens to around 20 with a 40% of snow showers.

Snow chances stay in the forecast Tuesday with a high in the lower to mid 20s.

Another cold front will then move through Tuesday which will drop lows well below zero into Wednesday with highs Wednesday staying in the single digits.

