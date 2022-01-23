Michael W. LaPoint, 44, of Hammond

Michael W. LaPoint, age 44, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Michael W. LaPoint, age 44, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Michael is survived by his fiancé, Lori Young of Hammond, NY; his mother, Barbara LaPoint of Hammond, NY; and his brother, Carmen LaPoint, of Hammond, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas LaPoint.

Michael was born on June 23, 1977, in Schenectady, NY, the son of Thomas G. and Barbara (Horton) LaPoint. He graduated from Morristown Central School. Michael worked in maintenance at the St. Lawrence Cheese Factory in Canton, NY.

Michael enjoyed working on demolition cars, boating, fishing, and he was huge Buffalo Bills Fan.

