Montague snowmobile crash claims life of a Buffalo man

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - An early morning snowmobile crash in the Town of Montague killed a Buffalo man.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 3 AM Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jesse E. Baker, 37, of Buffalo was operating a 2005 Ski-Doo on Trail C5B in the Town of Montague when he failed to negotiate a turn.

They say Baker drove off the groomed trail and struck a tree.

Baker was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by New York State Police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Martinsburg Fire Department, and Groff’s Towing.

