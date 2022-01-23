Advertisement

Much of the North Country digs out following overnight lake effect

After an overnight snowstorm, many in the North Country spent the day digging out.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After an overnight snowstorm, many in the North Country spent the day digging out.

From shovels to snow blowers and snowplows, they were all out in Watertown Sunday morning to take care of those snow-covered driveways and sidewalks. All the snow made for an early day for some JR Construction workers.

“Pretty much been about 6 AM been out shoveling, plowing, snow blowing, trying to keep up with the snow. We’ve probably done, probably 10, maybe 12 driveways so far and we got probably eight more to go,” said John Confer.

Confer says he didn’t expect that much snow to fall, but he’s just glad temperatures weren’t sub-zero.

