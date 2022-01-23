Advertisement

Muriel Patton, 87, of Hermon

Jan. 23, 2022
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Muriel Patton, 87, of Hermon, died, January 22, 2022 at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private graveside service in the spring, at Fairview Cemetery.

Muriel is survived by her sons, John Patton of Colorado, Arthur and his wife Kimberly Patton of Oswego, daughters, Debra and her husband Scott Bennett of DeKalb Junction, Cathy and her husband Neil Thomas of Pierrepont, Sandra and her husband William Russell of Canton, 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased her husband James, a brother Melbourne Aldous, and a sister Grace (Aldous) Bowles. 

Muriel was born February 13, 1934 in Madrid to the late, Jacob Claude and Ethel Crary Aldous. Muriel graduated from DeKalb High School in 1952.  She married James A. Patton on December 29, 1953 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church, Reverend Robert Woods officiating, he died on August 21, 2004.  She worked as an operator for New York Telephone in Gouverneur from 1952-1960, in 1975 she and her husband opened and operated Patton’s TV in Hermon until the 1980′s.   

Muriel was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars Chapter 108 and the Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed garage sales, the casino, and crocheting.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Hermon Rescue Squad, Canton Rescue Squad, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or the animal shelter of one’s choice.  

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

